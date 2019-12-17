Sebastian Bach adds 2020 tour dates featuring full album performances of Skid Row’s debut

Sebastian Bach

Sebastian Bach spent the latter part of 2019 on a lengthy solo tour performing his former band Skid Row’s 1989 self-titled debut album in its entirety, 30 years after the glam metal classic was released. Now, the singer has announced a second leg of North American tour dates beginning in late March, hitting cities he missed the first time around.

Back when the first leg of the tour was announced, Bach said, “In 1989, we put out the first record, Skid Row. 30 years later, people still dig the music we created in a garage all those years ago.”



In an interview with Heavy Consequence back in July, Bach addressed a report that he had reached out to his former Skid Row bandmates about the possibly of reuniting to perform the debut album. He told us, “I haven’t heard back from them, would be my answer to you. I wish they could get along with my manager, Rick Sales, like everybody else does in the industry. What else can you do?”

(Buy: Tickets to Sebastian Bach’s Upcoming Shows)

He added, “I don’t know what else to do. I’m 51, and this is the 30th anniversary of the first record I ever put out in my life. Would I like to celebrate it with the other four people who put it out? Yes, I would. But I’m also not going to wait around any longer.”

For now, Bach will be celebrating the 31st anniversary of the album in 2020 with his solo band. Check out the full list of tour dates and purchase tickets from the singer’s website starting Friday. Once shows sell out, they’ll also be available here.

Sebastian Bach Skid Row 31st Anniversary North American Tour Dates:

03/25 – Blue Lake, CA @ Blue Lake Casino & Hotel

03/27 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin

03/28 – Suquamish, WA @ Clearwater

03/30 – Victoria, BC @ Distrikt

03/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/03 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

04/04 – Edmonton, AB @ River Cree Casino

04/05 – Regina, SK @ Casino Regina

04/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

04/08 – Rosemont, IL @ Joe’s Live

04/15 – Westbury, NY @ The Space at Westbury

04/11 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Casino

04/13 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre

04/14 – Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theater

04/15 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

04/16 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

04/18 – Quebec City, QC @ L’Imperial Bell

04/19 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

04/20 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

04/22 – Detroit, MI @ Harpos

04/24 – Renfro Valley, KY @ Entertainment Center

04/25 – Roanoke, VA @ Dr. Pepper Park

04/26 – Bristol, TN @ Paramount Theatre

04/30 – Sebastian, FL @ Captain Hiram’s

05/01 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

05/02 – Hattiesburg, MS @ Brewsky’s

05/03 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

05/05 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey

05/09 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda

05/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s