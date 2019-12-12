Selena Gomez announces new album Rare

Selena Gomez has announced the details of her new album. Entitled Rare, the 13-track effort is due out on January 10th via Interscope Records.
The tracklist includes the previously revealed lead single, “Lose You to Love Me”, as well as the second teaser track, “Look at Her Now”. The album also boasts collaborations with Kid Cudi (“A Sweeter Place”) and 6LACK (“Crowded Room”).
Check out the album’s artwork and tracklist below, along with an extended teaser trailer featuring snippets of new music. Pre-orders for a variety of different configurations are now ongoing via her online store.
Rare marks Gomez’s third studio album to date, arriving five years after her sophomore full-length, 2015’s Revival.
Rare Artwork:
Rare Tracklist:
01. Rare
02. Dance Again
03. Look At Her Now
04. Lose You to Love Me
05. Ring
06. Vulnerable
07. People You Know
08. Let Me Get Me
09. Crowded Room (feat. 6LACK)
10. Kinda Crazy
11. Fun
12. Cut You Off
13. A Sweeter Place (feat. Kid Cudi)