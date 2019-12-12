Selena Gomez announces new album Rare

Selena Gomez, photo by Sophie Muller

Selena Gomez has announced the details of her new album. Entitled Rare, the 13-track effort is due out on January 10th via Interscope Records.

The tracklist includes the previously revealed lead single, “Lose You to Love Me”, as well as the second teaser track, “Look at Her Now”. The album also boasts collaborations with Kid Cudi (“A Sweeter Place”) and 6LACK (“Crowded Room”).



Check out the album’s artwork and tracklist below, along with an extended teaser trailer featuring snippets of new music. Pre-orders for a variety of different configurations are now ongoing via her online store.

Rare marks Gomez’s third studio album to date, arriving five years after her sophomore full-length, 2015’s Revival.

Rare Artwork:

Rare Tracklist:

01. Rare

02. Dance Again

03. Look At Her Now

04. Lose You to Love Me

05. Ring

06. Vulnerable

07. People You Know

08. Let Me Get Me

09. Crowded Room (feat. 6LACK)

10. Kinda Crazy

11. Fun

12. Cut You Off

13. A Sweeter Place (feat. Kid Cudi)