Sepultura announce 2020 North American tour

Sepultura are coming up on the release of their 15th studio album, Quadra, which arrives in February. The Brazilian metal legends have announced a headlining North American tour behind the LP, with support from Sacred Reich, Crowbar, and Art of Shock.
The “Quadra Tour” kicks off March 18th in San Diego, California, then heads east, before returning to the West Coast for an April 22nd finale in Ventura, California.
“We’re extremely excited about kicking off the first part of our tour in support of our new album Quadra in North America,” vocalist Derrick Green said of the trek. “This is going to be a show that you do not want to miss! We look forward to seeing everyone there!”
“I couldn’t be happier with this announcement!” added guitarist Andreas Kisser. “Touring with our brothers from Sacred Reich again is unbelievable. We are going to repeat a successful package that we shared so much in the ’90s plus the heavy energies from our legendary friends from Crowbar! Wow!!! Expect jams and good vibes! See you all soon on the Quadra North American tour 2020!”
Tickets for the shows go on sale via Sepultura’s website starting at 10 a.m. local time Friday, December 20th, and will also be available here. VIP tickets are on sale now at this location.
Quadra will arrive on February 7th via Nuclear Blast. Listen to the album’s debut single, “Isolation”.
Sepultura, Sacred Reich, Crowbar and Art of Shock 2020 Tour Dates:
03/18 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
03/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Mayan Theater
03/20 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
03/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
03/23 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
03/24 – Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood
03/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
03/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Rave II
03/28 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Harpo’s
03/30 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
04/01 – Montreal, QC @ Astral
04/02 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
04/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater
04/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
04/06 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
04/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts
04/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
04/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground @ The Fillmore
04/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
04/11 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
04/12 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz
04/14 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
04/16 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
04/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
04/18 – Dallas, TX Gas @ Monkey Live
04/19 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
04/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
04/22 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre