Sepultura announce 2020 North American tour

Sepultura, photo by Marcos Hermes

Sepultura are coming up on the release of their 15th studio album, Quadra, which arrives in February. The Brazilian metal legends have announced a headlining North American tour behind the LP, with support from Sacred Reich, Crowbar, and Art of Shock.

The “Quadra Tour” kicks off March 18th in San Diego, California, then heads east, before returning to the West Coast for an April 22nd finale in Ventura, California.



“We’re extremely excited about kicking off the first part of our tour in support of our new album Quadra in North America,” vocalist Derrick Green said of the trek. “This is going to be a show that you do not want to miss! We look forward to seeing everyone there!”

(Buy: Tickets to Sepultura’s Upcoming Shows)

“I couldn’t be happier with this announcement!” added guitarist Andreas Kisser. “Touring with our brothers from Sacred Reich again is unbelievable. We are going to repeat a successful package that we shared so much in the ’90s plus the heavy energies from our legendary friends from Crowbar! Wow!!! Expect jams and good vibes! See you all soon on the Quadra North American tour 2020!”

Tickets for the shows go on sale via Sepultura’s website starting at 10 a.m. local time Friday, December 20th, and will also be available here. VIP tickets are on sale now at this location.

Quadra will arrive on February 7th via Nuclear Blast. Listen to the album’s debut single, “Isolation”.

Sepultura, Sacred Reich, Crowbar and Art of Shock 2020 Tour Dates:

03/18 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

03/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Mayan Theater

03/20 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

03/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

03/23 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

03/24 – Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood

03/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

03/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Rave II

03/28 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Harpo’s

03/30 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

04/01 – Montreal, QC @ Astral

04/02 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

04/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

04/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

04/06 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

04/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts

04/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

04/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground @ The Fillmore

04/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

04/11 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

04/12 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz

04/14 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

04/16 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

04/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

04/18 – Dallas, TX Gas @ Monkey Live

04/19 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

04/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

04/22 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre