Sevendust cancel tour as drummer Morgan Rose is hospitalized: “Honestly I’m a little scared”

Morgan Rose of Sevendust, via Instagram

Sevendust have been forced to drop off a UK tour with Alter Bridge and Shinedown, as drummer Morgan Rose has been hospitalized. The stickman underwent surgery for an undisclosed condition on Friday, admitting he was “a little scared.”

The UK trek is scheduled to kick off Saturday night (December 14th) in Nottingham, but Sevendust announced on Wednesday they were dropping off the bill.



The band issued the following statement via Facebook:

“It is with a heavy heart we have to say that we will not be able to join our brothers in Alter Bridge & Shinedown on the upcoming U.K. tour dates on the #WalkTheSkyTour.

Morgan is sick, in the hospital and under Doctor orders not to move or leave the country.

We WILL make it up to you all!”

On Friday morning, Rose himself issued an Instagram update from the hospital, along with a picture of him with a tube inserted in his nose:

“Hey guys. So sorry for the delay in making a statement myself. Been a rough few days. First of all, thank you so much for all the thoughts and prayers. I’m humbled by all the attention. A little uncomfortable to be be honest. Lol. I’ll be on my way into surgery any minute. Honestly I’m a little scared, but I’m ready to figure out what’s wrong. Hopefully this will give us some answers. I’m sure I’ll be out of commission for awhile after this. But someone will pass along some updates, without me knowing they’re doing it. I love you guys so very much. (Excuse the dramatic hospital bed selfie). God bless everyone.”

Sevendust still plan to play their acoustic Christmas gigs December 28th in Athens, Georgia; December 29th in Orlando, Florida; and December 30th in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. However, it is unclear at this point whether Rose will be able to make those shows.

Meanwhile, Alter Bridge and Shinedown had been touring Europe together for the past few weeks, and will continue on with the UK shows. The Raven Age, who were opening the European gigs, will fill in for Sevendust on the UK dates.

Today (December 13th) also happens to be Morgan Rose’s birthday. Here’s hoping that his surgery is a success, and that he makes a complete recovery.