Sevendust’s Morgan Rose says he’s lucky to be alive after surgery

Morgan Rose in hospital, via Instagram

Late last week, Sevendust’s Morgan Rose underwent surgery for an undisclosed medical condition, admitting he was “a little scared.” It appears that his health issue was quite serious, as the drummer reported over the weekend that he felt lucky to be alive.

Rose still wouldn’t address his specific ailment, but in a post-surgery message to fans on Sunday, he revealed that the procedure was successful, but that he’ll need another operation in the next couple months. He further suggested that it was a life and death situation.



His entire Instagram post reads as follows:

Hey guys. So I’m not gonna get into what the last week has been like too much. I hope everyone will understand. I will say I’m lucky to be here, and that the people that worked round the clock with me are the reason for that. I feel confident saying that I’m out of the woods? I will have another surgery sometime in the next few months, but it looks like the reason for me ending up in the hospital in the first place has been handled for the most part. I will forever be grateful to everyone for keeping me in their thoughts, and wishing me well during this ordeal. Having never been through anything like this, it was shocking to me how many people cared about me. My family and very close friends have been updated and understand what actually happened. Please appreciate their privacy. I’m hoping to get home very soon, and start getting back on my feet. I asked the doctors if I’d be okay to play the end of the year shows, and they looked at me like I was crazy. But I’m determined to finish out the year with my brothers. So that’s that. At least barring any setbacks. Not sure what capacity I’ll be involved? But I’m saying I’ll be there. Many people sent birthday wishes to me on the day I was being wheeled in for surgery saying how much of a bummer it must have been to spend my birthday like that. I will say that it was probably the best birthday I’ve ever had. I was alive. And that wasn’t so certain before that day. So you guys have a wonderful Xmas, and know that my heart was full over the love you sent my way. I will NEVER be able to thank you enough. God bless every one of you.

Rose’s medical situation forced Sevendust to drop off a UK tour with Alter Bridge and Shinedown. As Rose mentioned, the band has a trio of year-end holiday shows scheduled for Georgia and Florida. It appears they will have to recruit another drummer to fill in as Rose recuperates.