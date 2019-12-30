Sharon Stone is on dating app Bumble

Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct

Although dating apps sometimes feel like a last resort wasteland for human connection, the lure of love often keeps us hopeful that one day we’ll match with our soulmate — or at the very least, a very good and distracting hookup.

It turns out that we plebeians aren’t the only ones turning to the online dating world for a romantic boost these days. Sharon Stone, Golden Globe and Emmy winner, recently tried her hand at Bumble, an app that matches based on location. That is, until she was blocked from the site because users flagged her account as a fake. They, too, couldn’t believe the person who played the seductive Catherine Tramell on Basic Instinct would be on the social platform.



“Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary?” Stone wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Don’t shut me out of the hive.” The 61-year-old actress then posted a screenshot showing her banned status.

I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. 👁👁

Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!

Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? 🤷🏼‍♀️

Don’t shut me out of the hive 🐝 — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) December 30, 2019

It didn’t take long for Stone’s tweet to be noticed by Bumble folk, as the app quickly restored the Hollywood veteran’s dating profile. “There can only be one 👑 Stone. Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true,” a tweet from Bumble read. “We’ve made sure that you won’t be blocked again. We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles. (Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!)”

Bumble’s editorial director Clare O’Connor also chimed in. “Trust us, we *definitely* want you on the Hive,” she tweeted. “You can get back to Bumbling! Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey.”

There can only be one 👑 Stone. Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. We’ve made sure that you won’t be blocked again. We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles. (Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!) — Bumble (@bumble) December 30, 2019

AHA! @sharonstone, we at @bumble found your account, unblocked you, and ensured this won't happen again. You can get back to Bumbling! Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey.🐝 — Clare O'Connor (@Clare_OC) December 30, 2019

Stone, who recently appeared in Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese, has been married twice. She was first paired with producer Michael Greenburg, followed by journalist Phil Bronstein, whom she divorced in 2004.