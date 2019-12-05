Sharon Van Etten covers “Silent Night”, Bleached rock “Jingle Bells”: Stream

Sharon Van Etten (photo by Amy Price) and Bleached (photo by Nicky Giraffe)

To get everyone in the seasonal spirit, Amazon has been releasing a series of Amazon Original holiday songs over the last few weeks. Artists like Katy Perry, John Legend, and Ellie Goulding have all contributed. Like a bonus gift in an Advent calendar, today brings two new additions to the series from Sharon Van Etten and Bleached.

Van Etten’s contribution is actually a year old, though it’s available to stream for the first time. Her rendition of “Silent Night” was originally recorded for the 2018 short film The Letter by writer-director Eric Paschal Johnson. The film centers on a little girl dragging her Christmas tree into a field to burn it, and Van Etten’s version of the holiday classic is fittingly melancholic.



Bleached, meanwhile, go a very different direction for their version of “Jingle Bells”. With joyous screams and dashing instrumentation, they turn the Xmas ditty into a yuletide rager. Speaking in a press release about their cover, the band said,

“Growing up, our very non-religious family went big celebrating Christmas. Our mom would bring out the bins of Christmas decorations for the tree singing her favorite Christmas songs, while our dad would be strumming along on his handmade guitar. It was more about tradition and family than the actual meaning behind the holiday. So, we thought it would be fun to continue celebrating this holiday by covering the most classic Christmas song in the least traditional way. Hope you enjoy!”

Listen to both Sharon Van Etten’s “Silent Night” and Bleached’s “Jingle Bells” below. You can also catch Van Etten on tour by getting tickets here.