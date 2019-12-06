Sheryl Crow and Stevie Nicks perform “Prove You Wrong” on Kimmel: Watch

Sheryl Crow and Stevie Nicks on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Sheryl Crow is making full use of the television performance circuit to support her final album, Threads. In September, she did two stints on Fallon, one with Jason Isbell to cover Bob Dylan’s “Everything Is Broken”, and another with Christ Stapleton for “Tell Me When It’s Over”. After delivering two songs with Stevie Nicks on Ellen earlier this week, Crow and the Fleetwood Mac legend teamed up once again on Thursday night for “Prove You Wrong” on Kimmel.

Their second rendition of the track this week was a bit more rollicking, perhaps due to the more intimated nature of Kimmel’s studio. Threads may end up being Crow’s last full-length, but hopefully it’s not her final duet with Nicks; their voices play off each other surprisingly well, and performances like this make them feel like a natural pair. Watch the replay below.



Crow has a number of tour dates on the docket supporting Threads, including an appearance at Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend 2020. Find tickets to all of her upcoming shows here.

Below, revisit Crow’s appearance on Kyle Meredith With… from over the summer.

