Sheryl Crow and Stevie Nicks perform “Redemption Day” and “Prove You Wrong” on Ellen: Watch

Sheryl Crow and Stevie Nicks on Ellen, photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Sheryl Crow and Stevie Nicks stopped by Ellen on Wednesday to perform a pair of songs off the former’s final album, Threads. Together, they played “Redemption Day” and “Prove You Wrong”, and you can watch the replay ahead.

“Prove You Wrong” is an upbeat twangy number about the perks of happy revenge, and it came to life in their Ellen performance. Crow and Nicks’ voices complement one another perfectly in that classic country register, which explains why Crow tapped her for the studio recording. Their performance of “Redemption Day” offered an alternate mood. Nicks stepped in for the late Johnny Cash on the duet, nailing the somber deliver while Crow played piano.



Right after the set ended, Ellen Degeneres snuck in a quick interview. She complemented Nicks on being the only woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice (once with Fleetwood Mac and once as a solo artist). Then, Degeneres asked Crow why she decided Threads should be her last album. The musician explained,

“People don’t listen to records anymore. You can spend a ton of money and a lot of your life making a full story, but then people cherry-pick and make playlists. It’s not a bad thing! So I love this idea of putting out music immediately if I have something to say — and don’t we all have something to say right now.”

Crow decided to go out with a bang on Threads, her eleventh and final album. In addition to Nicks’ and Cash’s contributions, the LP features collaborations with St. Vincent on “Wouldn’t Want to Be Like You”, Chris Stapleton on “Tell Me When It’s Over”, and Jason Isbell on “Everything Is Broken”. Keith Richards, Willie Nelson, Neil Young, and Mavis Staples also make appearances.

Sheryl Crow has a handful of tour dates lined up, including back-to-back performances at Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend 2020. Grab tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.