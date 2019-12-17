Beyoncé, Thom Yorke, Flea, Elton John on shortlist for Best Original Song Oscar

Thom Yorke and Flea appear on The Daily Show in 2013

Awards season is officially underway. The Academy has unveiled shortlists for nine categories at the upcoming 2020 Oscars, including Best Original Song. There’s plenty of competition already among those listed, including Beyoncé, Thom Yorke, Flea, Elton John, Randy Newman, and more.

In total, 14 original songs made the shortlist. The biggest inclusions are Beyoncé’s “Spirit” from The Lion King; Thom Yorke and Flea’s “Daily Battles” from Motherless Brooklyn; Elton John’s “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman; Idina Menzel, Aurora, and Panic! at the Disco’s “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2; Dillon Francis, T-Pain, and Lay Lay’s “Catchy Song” from The LEGO Movie 2; Pharrell Williams’ “Letter to My Godfather” from The Black Godfather; and Randy Newman’s “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4. All things considered, it’s a pretty exhaustive list. Though it’s worth noting that “Beautiful Ghosts”, the Cats track by Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, didn’t make the cut.



The other categories revealed are Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Best Animated Short, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Visual Effects. Why are there two “Makeup and Hairstyling” categories, especially when one is considered the best and the other just… is? Who knows. Try to suss out the difference between good and great when browsing all the shortlists below.

(Read: Top 100 Films of the 2010s)

Don’t start drafting your Academy Awards ballot just yet. The complete list of Oscar nominees won’t be unveiled until January 13th. The 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony will air live on Sunday, February 9th on ABC.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Find the shortlists for the nine Oscar categories below.

Music (Original Song)

“Speechless” from Aladdin

“Letter To My Godfather” from The Black Godfather

“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough

“Da Bronx” from The Bronx USA

“Into The Unknown” from Frozen II

“Stand Up” from Harriet

“Catchy Song” from The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

“Never Too Late” from The Lion King

“Spirit” from The Lion King

“Daily Battles” from Motherless Brooklyn

“A Glass of Soju” from Parasite

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman

“High Above The Water” from Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4

Music (Original Score)

Avengers: Endgame

Bombshell

The Farewell

Ford v Ferrari

Frozen II

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

The King

Little Women

Marriage Story

Motherless Brooklyn

1917

Pain and Glory

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Us

International Feature Film

Czech Republic, The Painted Bird

Estonia, Truth and Justice

France, Les Misérables

Hungary, Those Who Remained

North Macedonia, Honeyland

Poland, Corpus Christi

Russia, Beanpole

Senegal, Atlantics

South Korea, Parasite

Spain, Pain and Glory

Documentary Feature

Advocate

American Factory

The Apollo

Apollo 11

Aquarela

The Biggest Little Farm

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

The Great Hack

Honeyland

Knock Down the House

Maiden

Midnight Family

One Child Nation

Live Action Short Film

Brotherhood

The Christmas Gift

Little Hands

Miller & Son

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Refugee

Saria

A Sister

Sometimes, I Think about Dying

Documentary Short Subject

After Maria

Fire in Paradise

Ghosts of Sugar Land

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

The Nightcrawlers

St. Louis Superman

Stay Close

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

He Can’t Live without Cosmos

Hors Piste

Kitbull

Memorable

Mind My Mind

The Physics of Sorrow

Sister

Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days

Makeup and Hairstyling

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle

Bombshell

Dolemite Is My Name

Downton Abbey

Joker

Judy

Little Women

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Visual Effects

Alita: Battle Angel

Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel

Cats

Gemini Man

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Terminator: Dark Fate