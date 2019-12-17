Beyoncé, Thom Yorke, Flea, Elton John on shortlist for Best Original Song Oscar

Awards season is officially underway. The Academy has unveiled shortlists for nine categories at the upcoming 2020 Oscars, including Best Original Song. There’s plenty of competition already among those listed, including Beyoncé, Thom Yorke, Flea, Elton John, Randy Newman, and more.
In total, 14 original songs made the shortlist. The biggest inclusions are Beyoncé’s “Spirit” from The Lion King; Thom Yorke and Flea’s “Daily Battles” from Motherless Brooklyn; Elton John’s “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman; Idina Menzel, Aurora, and Panic! at the Disco’s “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2; Dillon Francis, T-Pain, and Lay Lay’s “Catchy Song” from The LEGO Movie 2; Pharrell Williams’ “Letter to My Godfather” from The Black Godfather; and Randy Newman’s “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4. All things considered, it’s a pretty exhaustive list. Though it’s worth noting that “Beautiful Ghosts”, the Cats track by Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, didn’t make the cut.
The other categories revealed are Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Best Animated Short, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Visual Effects. Why are there two “Makeup and Hairstyling” categories, especially when one is considered the best and the other just… is? Who knows. Try to suss out the difference between good and great when browsing all the shortlists below.
Don’t start drafting your Academy Awards ballot just yet. The complete list of Oscar nominees won’t be unveiled until January 13th. The 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony will air live on Sunday, February 9th on ABC.
Find the shortlists for the nine Oscar categories below.
Music (Original Song)
“Speechless” from Aladdin
“Letter To My Godfather” from The Black Godfather
“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough
“Da Bronx” from The Bronx USA
“Into The Unknown” from Frozen II
“Stand Up” from Harriet
“Catchy Song” from The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
“Never Too Late” from The Lion King
“Spirit” from The Lion King
“Daily Battles” from Motherless Brooklyn
“A Glass of Soju” from Parasite
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman
“High Above The Water” from Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4
Music (Original Score)
Avengers: Endgame
Bombshell
The Farewell
Ford v Ferrari
Frozen II
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
The King
Little Women
Marriage Story
Motherless Brooklyn
1917
Pain and Glory
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Us
International Feature Film
Czech Republic, The Painted Bird
Estonia, Truth and Justice
France, Les Misérables
Hungary, Those Who Remained
North Macedonia, Honeyland
Poland, Corpus Christi
Russia, Beanpole
Senegal, Atlantics
South Korea, Parasite
Spain, Pain and Glory
Documentary Feature
Advocate
American Factory
The Apollo
Apollo 11
Aquarela
The Biggest Little Farm
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
The Great Hack
Honeyland
Knock Down the House
Maiden
Midnight Family
One Child Nation
Live Action Short Film
Brotherhood
The Christmas Gift
Little Hands
Miller & Son
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Refugee
Saria
A Sister
Sometimes, I Think about Dying
Documentary Short Subject
After Maria
Fire in Paradise
Ghosts of Sugar Land
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
The Nightcrawlers
St. Louis Superman
Stay Close
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
He Can’t Live without Cosmos
Hors Piste
Kitbull
Memorable
Mind My Mind
The Physics of Sorrow
Sister
Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Dolemite Is My Name
Downton Abbey
Joker
Judy
Little Women
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Visual Effects
Alita: Battle Angel
Avengers: Endgame
Captain Marvel
Cats
Gemini Man
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Terminator: Dark Fate