Silversun Pickups announce new tour dates, share video for “Don’t Know Yet”: Watch

This past summer saw Silversun Pickups release their fifth studio album, Widow’s Weeds. In support of the effort, the band has today announced a long run of North American tour dates, along with a new live performance video for the track “Don’t Know Yet”.
The newly confirmed 30 shows across the US kick off on February 4th in Ventura, California. The band will then make their way through Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and eventually jump to the East Coast before heading south. Things wrap up in the Midwest, with the final scheduled date being March 23rd in Minneapolis.
Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time (with the exception of the Washington, DC show, which will be up on December 12th). Find tickets to all the band’s upcoming concerts here.
(Read: Silversun Pickups break down their new album, Widow’s Weeds, Track by Track)
For the new “Don’t Know Yet” video, the band brought on Alan Del Rio Oritz to direct a straight-forward, black-and-white live performance. In an interview with Billboard, frontman Brian Aubert talked about feeling settled with the simple approach, stating,
“We couldn’t figure out how the song necessarily worked in some more clever, narrative thing. We just realized, I think, it’s time we have something very, very fundamental, like a really well-shot performance video. We felt like maybe people want to see us in this one. It’s a hard thing to get us to want to do. We never think about having to see us; We’re like, ‘How boring…’ But for this one it seemed correct.”
Check out the clip below, followed by the band’s complete tour itinerary.
Silversun Pickups 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
12/13 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre &
12/14 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
12/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
12/17 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory
12/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee &
02/04 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre *
02/05 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory *
02/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *
02/08 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre *
02/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues *
02/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center *
02/13 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up *
02/14 – Denver, CO @ Ogeden Theatre *
02/16 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *
02/18 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues *
02/20 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s BBQ *
02/22 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore *
03/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
03/02 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
03/03 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
03/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/09 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
03/11 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
03/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
03/13 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
03/15 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
03/17 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
03/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
03/19 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
03/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
03/22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
03/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
& = Holiday Radio Show
*= w/ Eliza & The Delusionals