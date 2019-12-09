Silversun Pickups announce new tour dates, share video for “Don’t Know Yet”: Watch

Silversun Pickups' "Don't Know Yet" video

This past summer saw Silversun Pickups release their fifth studio album, Widow’s Weeds. In support of the effort, the band has today announced a long run of North American tour dates, along with a new live performance video for the track “Don’t Know Yet”.

The newly confirmed 30 shows across the US kick off on February 4th in Ventura, California. The band will then make their way through Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and eventually jump to the East Coast before heading south. Things wrap up in the Midwest, with the final scheduled date being March 23rd in Minneapolis.



Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time (with the exception of the Washington, DC show, which will be up on December 12th). Find tickets to all the band’s upcoming concerts here.

(Read: Silversun Pickups break down their new album, Widow’s Weeds, Track by Track)

For the new “Don’t Know Yet” video, the band brought on Alan Del Rio Oritz to direct a straight-forward, black-and-white live performance. In an interview with Billboard, frontman Brian Aubert talked about feeling settled with the simple approach, stating,

“We couldn’t figure out how the song necessarily worked in some more clever, narrative thing. We just realized, I think, it’s time we have something very, very fundamental, like a really well-shot performance video. We felt like maybe people want to see us in this one. It’s a hard thing to get us to want to do. We never think about having to see us; We’re like, ‘How boring…’ But for this one it seemed correct.”

Check out the clip below, followed by the band’s complete tour itinerary.

Silversun Pickups 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

12/13 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre &

12/14 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

12/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

12/17 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory

12/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee &

02/04 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre *

02/05 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory *

02/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

02/08 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre *

02/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues *

02/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center *

02/13 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up *

02/14 – Denver, CO @ Ogeden Theatre *

02/16 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

02/18 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues *

02/20 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s BBQ *

02/22 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore *

03/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

03/02 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

03/03 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

03/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/09 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

03/11 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

03/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

03/13 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

03/15 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

03/17 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

03/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

03/19 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

03/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

03/22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

& = Holiday Radio Show

*= w/ Eliza & The Delusionals