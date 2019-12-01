Slayer play final show of farewell tour: Photos, Video + Setlist

Slayer perform final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner

Slayer ended their touring career on Saturday night, playing to a sold-out crowd at The Forum in Los Angeles. The concert put an end to the legendary metal band’s extensive farewell tour, which launched a year and a half ago.

Saturday night’s show was the second of a two-night stand at The Forum, with the thrash masters delivering a 20-song set. The night ended with “Raining Blood”, “Mandatory Suicide”, and set-closer “Angel of Death”. When the music was over, the band members remained on the stage for several minutes, soaking in the adulation from the fans.



Singer Tom Araya addressed the crowd, saying, “Thank you. Thank you very much. I want to thank you for sharing your time with us. Time is precious, so I want to thank you for sharing that time with us.”

He added, “I’m gonna miss you guys. But the most important thing is I want to thank you for being a part of my life. Goodnight. You guys be safe.”

As Metal Injection reports, the show was attended by a number of metal luminaries, including Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, who posted a picture of himself at the concert with King Diamond and hip-hop star Post Malone. Other notable attendees included actors Jason Momoa and Joe Manganiello, as well as comedian Bill Burr and others.

Slayer were joined on the bill by Primus, Ministry, and Philip Anselmo & The Illegals, who had all supported the final leg of the farewell outing.

Our photographer Raymond Ahner was at The Forum to capture the momentous occasion. Check out his photos, along with fan-filmed video footage, the setlist, and social media posts of the final show below, and see our full review of Slayer’s concert at New York City’s Madison Square Garden earlier this month.

Photo Gallery – Slayer perform final show at The Forum in LA with Primus, Ministry, and Philip Anselmo (click to enlarge and scroll through):

Slayer perform final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Slayer perform final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Slayer perform final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Slayer perform final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Slayer perform final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Slayer perform final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Slayer perform final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Slayer perform final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Slayer perform final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Slayer perform final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Slayer perform final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Slayer perform final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Slayer perform final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Slayer perform final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Slayer perform final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Slayer perform final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Slayer perform final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Slayer perform final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Slayer perform final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Slayer perform final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Slayer perform final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Slayer perform final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Slayer perform final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Slayer perform final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Slayer perform final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Slayer fans at final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Slayer fans at final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Slayer fans at final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Slayer fans at final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Slayer fans at final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Primus perform at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Primus perform at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Primus perform at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Primus perform at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Primus perform at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Ministry perform at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Ministry perform at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Ministry perform at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Ministry perform at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Ministry perform at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Ministry perform at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Ministry perform at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Ministry perform at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Philip Anselmo & The Illegals perform at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Philip Anselmo & The Illegals perform at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Philip Anselmo & The Illegals perform at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Philip Anselmo & The Illegals perform at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Philip Anselmo & The Illegals perform at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Philip Anselmo & The Illegals perform at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Philip Anselmo & The Illegals perform at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Philip Anselmo & The Illegals perform at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner Slayer’s final show at The Forum, photo by Raymond Ahner

All photos by Raymond Ahner (@raymond_ahner)

Setlist:

South of Heaven

Repentless

Postmortem

World Painted Blood

Hate Worldwide

War Ensemble

Stain of Mind

Disciple

When the Stillness Comes

Born of Fire

Payback

Seasons in the Abyss

Jesus Saves

Chemical Warfare

Hell Awaits

Dead Skin Mask

Show No Mercy

Raining Blood

Mandatory Suicide

Angel of Death