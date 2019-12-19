Slayer-Wham mashup is just what your holiday needs: Watch

Slayer, photo by Raymond Ahner / Wham, via "Last Christmas" single

Looking to capture the holiday spirit while keeping it metal at the same time? A new mash-up of Wham’s “Last Christmas” and Slayer’s “Angel of Death” should do the trick.

YouTuber Andy Rehfeldt brings holiday cheer to our ears with a new mashup that combines the music of “Last Christmas” with Slayer singer Tom Araya’s vocals from “Angel of Death”. Rehfeldt performed the instrumentals himself, while using an isolated Araya vocal track he found on YouTube.



The sugary festive music of “Last Christmas” contrasts sharply with Araya’s deathly screams, but somehow it all works together. Visually, Rehfledt mashed up the “Last Christmas” music video (featuring George Michael and company on a joyous ski trip) with footage of Slayer performing “Angel of Death” live.

Rehfeldt has a popular YouTube channel, with such videos as a smooth-jazz version of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”, “Mary Poppins Sings Death Metal”, and dozens of oddball mashups racking up millions of views.

Check out the Slayer-Wham mashup in the video below.