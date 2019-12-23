Slipknot’s Corey Taylor wrote a script for a horror movie

Corey Taylor, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.

Slipknot singer Corey Taylor has had a busy year touring and supporting the release of the band’s heralded 2019 album, We Are Not Your Kind. However, that didn’t stop the multitalented vocalist from writing a script for a horror movie, beginning work on a new book, and penning tunes for a solo album.

“I wrote a script for a horror movie that I’m really stoked about,” Taylor told Kerrang! in a new interview. “And I just broke the skin on book five, so I’m working on that, as well. I’ve got a lot of things going on, but I’m also making sure there’s plenty of time for my family, my marriage and home. God knows, you never know how much time you’re gonna get there.”



Slipknot and Taylor’s obsession with horror is a core element of their aesthetic, with Taylor enlisting horror effects designer Tom Savini to craft his new mask for the band’s We Are Not Your Kind album cycle. Taylor further told Rolling Stone that he is “aggressively looking for investors and producers” for the film, so it appears he’s trying to bring the script to life.

Taylor also offered an update to Kerrang! on his highly anticipated debut solo album, which he described as “the best ’90s album ever.”

“I’m starting to get material together for a solo album that I’m going to record in 2021,” he said. “Some of it is a reflection of being sick and tired of this nutless rock ‘n’ roll I’ve seen lately that is real soft. I like my rock ‘n’ roll to kick me in the f**king nuts. That’s just me though, I’m a f**king dick!”

In the meantime, Slipknot will head to Europe for a run of dates with Behemoth in early 2020 before hitting the ocean for their inaugural “Knotfest at Sea” cruise this summer. Pick up tickets to Slipknot’s upcoming shows here.