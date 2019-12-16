Slipknot unleash music video for “Nero Forte”: Watch

Slipknot Nero Forte video, via YouTube

Slipknot are winding down their highly successful 2019 campaign with a music video for We Are Not Your Kind track “Nero Forte”. Directed by the band’s own Shawn “Clown” Crahan, the performance clip sees the band playing behind a veil of dreamy technicolor and psychedelic pastels.

The video puts singer Corey Taylor front and center, including some detailed close ups of his controversial mask. The clip recalls the era when these types of hyper-stylized performance videos could be seen on MTV or VH1 at all hours.



With 2019 coming to a close, Slipknot are preparing for a busy start to 2020. The band heads out with Behemoth for the European leg of the “We Are Not Your Kind World Tour” beginning in mid-January. They’ll also appear at their own cruise festival, Knotfest at Sea, which departs from Barcelona, Spain, on August 10th, before headlining Knotfest UK on August 22nd. Hopefully those shows don’t end up like the recent Knotfest Mexico, where the band’s set was canceled due to safety concerns, provoking a riot.

In the meantime, we’ve been revisiting We Are Not Your Kind for Heavy Consequence‘s year-end rankings, where the album placed highly on our Top 30 Metal + Hard Rock Albums of 2019 list. Stay tuned to see which Slipknot track made our best metal songs list, and stream the video for “Nero Forte” below.