Sløtface, photo by Jonathan Vivaas Kise

Norway’s Sløtface will return next year with their sophomore album, Sorry for the Late Reply. Today, the pop punk outfit has shared a fresh single from the effort, “New Year, New Me”, in addition to revealing new headlining tour dates.

“New Year, New Me” follows previous singles “Telepathetic”, “Sink or Swim”, “Stuff”, and “S.U.C.C.E.S.S.”, the latter of which they debuted with Consequence of Sound in an Origins feature. The new track is a slower, more contemplative track than the previous Late Reply samples. Frontwoman Haley Shae sings of “books I’ll never read” and “making plans I’ll never keep,” wrestling with all the false promises we make to ourselves.



“I’m a master of thinking I can always be better, work harder, sleep less, do more, but maybe that’s not always possible,” Shae explained in a press release. “It’s about working on taking care of yourself and taking advice you would give to someone else.” Listen to the new track below.

Along with “New Year, New Me”, Sløtface have unveiled a new run of UK tour dates. The headlining shows take place in the UK in March, and you can find the full itinerary below. Get tickets to all the band’s upcoming concerts here.

Sorry for the Late Reply drops January 31st via Nettwerk/Propeller Recordings. It comes two years after Sløtface’s debut, Try Not to Freak Out.

Sløtface 2020 Tour Dates:

03/14 – Southampton, UK @ The Joiners

03/15 – Bristol, UK @ Louisiana

03/16 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb ifor Bach

03/18 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega Social Club

03/19 – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club Loft

03/20 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

03/21 – Newcastle, UK @ Think Tank

03/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

03/24 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

03/26 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

03/27 – London, UK @ The Garage

03/28 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns

03/30 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic

03/31 – Amsterdam, NL @ Cinetol

04/01 – Antwerp, BE @ Kavka

04/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

04/04 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

04/05 – Munich, DE @ Sunny Red