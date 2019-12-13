SOB X RBE

Bay Area rap outfit SOB X RBE have announced the full details of Strictly Only Brothers, their second album of 2019.

The follow-up to this past spring’s Family Not a Group, a collaborative effort with producer Hit-Boy, the LP is due out in just a week’s time on Friday, December 20th. It consists of 15 tracks, including “Legend” from August and a newly unveiled single, “Ain’t Got Time”, which comes paired with the video seen below.



Strictly Only Brothers (which is what the group’s SOB name stands for) will be the first full-length featuring their updated lineup. Previously a four-piece, SOB X RBE recently revealed that Lul G was no longer part of the collective. The rapper was later arrested for murder.

Pre-orders for the new LP have begun. Grab tickets to the trio’s upcoming tour dates here.

Strictly Only Brothers Artwork:

Strictly Only Brothers Tracklist:

01. Pass the Mic

02. Still Won’t

03. When U See Me

04. Strictly Only Brothers

05. My Chain

06. Jokes Up

07. Make Her Dance

08. Ain’t Got Time

09. Mosh Pit

10. Everybody

11. My Thugs

12. F**ck What U Heard

13. Screamin Murdah

14. Legend

15. Sensei