SOB X RBE share new album Strictly Only Brothers: Stream

Bay Area rappers SOB X RBE have shared their latest new album Strictly Only Brothers. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.
Strictly Only Brothers marks the group’s second full-length release of the year, following this past spring’s Family Not a Group. The new album also serves as the collective’s first LP as a trio, following the dismissal of former fourth member Lul G and his subsequent arrest for murder. The news came as a shock for multiple (obvious) reasons, one being that at the end of 2018 talk was circulating about the band’s potential break-up, with most thinking it was Yhung T.O. who intended to leave the group. However, that seemed to be a misunderstanding.
(Read: The Top 25 Hip-Hop and R&B Albums of the 2010s)
In an interview with Spin, the rapper’s manager Chioke “Stretch” McCoy squashed the rumor, saying, “It was a miscommunication or something that happened online, and then one person going to sleep before he could talk to [T.O.].”
Stream the new LP below, then check out the album artwork and complete tracklist.
Strictly Only Brothers Artwork:
Strictly Only Brothers Tracklist:
01. Pass the Mic
02. Still Won’t
03. When U See Me
04. Strictly Only Brothers
05. My Chain
06. Jokes Up
07. Make Her Dance
08. Ain’t Got Time
09. Mosh Pit
10. Everybody
11. My Thugs
12. F**ck What U Heard
13. Screamin Murdah
14. Legend
15. Sensei