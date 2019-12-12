Solange releases extended director’s cut of When I Get Home companion film: Watch

Solange in When I Get Home (Extended Director's Cut)

Solange has released the extended director’s cut of the companion film to her latest album, When I Get Home. Watch the updated version of the short film, which features new scenes and an unreleased track, below.

The extended director’s cut of the film clocks in at 41 minutes — expanding the art piece quite a bit from its original 33-minute runtime. As such, this new version includes previously unreleased scenes as well as a new song called “Dreams (Demo/2)”. The alternate version of the song starts just before the 37-minute mark. Watch the entire video below.



The original version of the short film was released back in March. Solange directed and edited the film herself with some assistance from Alan Ferguson, Terence Nance, Jacolby Satterwhite, and Ray Tintori, along with Autumn Knight and Robert Pruitt. It was described as “an exploration of origin, asking the question how much of ourselves do we bring with us versus leave behind in our evolution” — a question Solange hoped to answer by filming this in Houston.

The extended director’s cut first premiered at limited contemporary art museums across the globe. To coincide with its release, she performed a medley of When I Get Home cuts on Fallon, complete with backup dancers and oblique set decor. Solange will celebrate the new version of the film hitting streaming services by chatting on The Daily Show later tonight.

If it wasn’t obvious, Solange has a lot to be proud of. In addition to releasing When I Get Home — which includes one of the top songs of this year — she also churned out one of the top albums of the 2010s and some of the top songs of the 2010s. So yeah, an extended version of this gorgeous film is a pretty good way to cap off a noteworthy decade.