Solange performs a mesmerizing When I Get Home medley on Fallon: Watch

Solange on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Solange celebrated her most recent album and performance art film, When I Get Home, by bringing it to life on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night. She debuted a selection of songs from the record in addition to premiering a brand new composition. Replay the whole performance below.

The whole reason Solange stopped by Fallon now — instead of earlier this spring, back when her album debuted — was to celebrate the director’s cut of her film, which will be released wide across digital platforms next week. Solange opened the performance with “Taking on the Light” while joined by two backup singers, a trumpet player, a trombone player, synth player, and drummer. They kept things minimal, swaying gently in low blue lighting.



From there, more lights turned on onstage to reveal a handful of dancers lining steps behind the group, each wearing a white leotard. Solange then transitioned into “Things I Imagined”, “Down with the Clique”, “Binz”, and “Almeda”, concluding with a streamer-covered person dancing behind her. All in all, her performance lasted roughly nine minutes. Watch a replay of it below.

Solange has kept her creative muscles busy lately. After unveiling the performance art piece Metatronia, she turned that high-brow art instinct into a gaudy camp outfit for the Met Gala, shared a “Binz” music video co-produced by Panda Bear, and scored and performed at Kenzo’s Paris Fashion Week show.

Leave it to Solange to end this decade on a high note, too. In addition to releasing the moving When I Get Home this year, she also churned out one of the top albums of the 2010s and top songs of the 2010s.