Clipse to reunite at Something in the Water Festival

Pharrell Williams is pulling out all the stops for the 2020 edition of his Something in the Water Festival.

Taking place April 24th-26th in Pharrell’s hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia, the festival boasts an absolutely stacked lineup led by Foo Fighters, Chance the Rapper, and Post Malone.



Most notable, however, is the presence of Clipse; after reuniting on Kanye West’s Jesus is King earlier this year, the duo of Pusha-T and No Malice will take the stage at Something in the Water for their first confirmed live performance in 10 years.

The lineup also promises appearances from Migos, Tyler the Creator, ASAP Rocky, Usher, Brittany Howard, Major Lazer, Nelly, Tierra Whack, Playboi Carti, Kali Uchis, Rico Nasty, EarthGang, Banks, Jaden Smith, 070 Shake, The Head and the Heart, Pop Smoke, Tank and the Bangas, Metro Boomin, Lil Tecca, Gunna, H.E.R., and Wale.

A number of Pharrell’s closest collaborators are also set to appear at the festival; Beck will perform songs from his new, Pharrell-produced album Hyperspace, while Pharrell’s Neptune and N.E.R.D. collaborator Chad Hugo is also scheduled to take the stage. Pharrell himself is set to play his own set during the festival and will be joined by surprise guests.

In the days leading up to the music festival, Pharrell will host a series of events featuring figures from the world of culinary, technology, environmental sustainability, health, wellness, and media. More details about these events will be revealed in the future.

Tickets to Something in the Water 2020 go on sale Saturday at 12pm EST. Visit the festival’s website for more details.

Phareell first revealed this year’s lineup over the loudspeaker of his alma mater, Princess Anne High School: