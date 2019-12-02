Sonic Temple Festival reveals 2020 lineup: Metallica, Slipknot, Deftones, and more

Slipknot, photo by Raymond Ahner / Metallica, photo by Raymond Ahner / Deftones, photo by Debi Del Grande

The 2020 lineup for the Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival has been unveiled, with Metallica, Slipknot, and Deftones leading the way. The massive rock and metal gathering takes place May 15th-17th at Mapre Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Sonic Temple made its debut last year, replacing the long-running Rock on the Range festival at the same venue. It was previously announced that Metallica would headline five US festivals produced by Danny Wimmer Presents in 2020, with Sonic Temple being one of them.



Metallica will close out Friday and Sunday with unique sets each night, while Slipknot will headline the Saturday lineup. In addition to Deftones, other bands playing the three-day fest include Bring Me the Horizon, Evanescence, Staind, Sublime With Rome, Rancid, Dropkick Murphys, Cypress Hill, Pennywise, Royal Blood, The Pretty Reckless, Alter Bridge, Anthrax, and more.

Also on the bill are Flatbush Zombies, Pop Evil, Hellyeah, Ghostemane, Suicidal Tendencies, Testament, Dance Gavin Dance, Ice Nine Kills, Sleeping With Sirens, The Darkness, Knocked Loose, Code Orange, Power Trip, Saint Asonia, Dirty Honey, Jinjer, City Morgue, Bones UK, Airbourne, Fire From The Gods, and other acts. See the full lineup in the poster below.

In addition to the music, there will be live demonstrations and exhibitions from a number of visual artists, as well as a collaboration with with Metallica’s Blackened American Whiskey and Enter Night Pilsner.

Weekend passes and VIP tickets are currently available at SonicTempleFestival.com.