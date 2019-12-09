Soulwax announce 2020 US tour

Soulwax

Belgian electronic music outfit Soulwax are returning to the US in the new year.

Brothers David and Stephen Dewaele are crossing the Atlantic for a run of 2020 tour dates that extends from late February through mid-March. The group’s itinerary includes visits to Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and Chicago. The Ghent-born pair is also hitting up Washington, DC, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and San Diego’s CRSSD Festival.



Soulwax put out their last album, Essential, in 2018. Prior to that, they dropped From Deewee in 2017; their first LP in over 10 years, it was recorded in just one live take.

Tickets for Soulwax’s 2020 US tour go on sale Friday, December 13th at 10 a.m. local time and can be found here. Peep the full schedule below.

Soulwax 2020 Tour Dates:

02/27 – Boston, MA @ Royale

02/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

02/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/01 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/03 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/05 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

03/07-20 – San Diego, CA @ CRSSD Festival

03/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

03/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

03/16 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino Festival

Revisit a track off Essential: