St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein’s new film The Nowhere Inn to premiere at Sundance 2020

St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein, photo by Rob Kim

Today the official schedule for the 2020 Sundance Film Festival was revealed. Among the biggest highlights? The world premiere of The Nowhere Inn, a new film from Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein and St. Vincent.

Co-written, produced, and starring the two musicians, the meta movie finds St. Vincent, aka Annie Clark, attempting to make a behind-the-scenes documentary with the goal to “both reveal and revel in the unadorned truth behind her on-stage persona,” according to a synopsis. When the singer brings on Brownstein to direct, “notions of reality, identity, and authenticity grow increasingly distorted and bizarre.”



There’s been buzz about the project since this past spring when it was reported the two were working on a film “shot like a documentary.” Clark and Brownstein have a long ongoing creative connection, what with Clark’s numerous cameos on Portlandia during its run, along with their work on a series of short comedic interview videos in the lead-up to St. Vincent’s Masseduction. The two worked together just recently as well on Sleater-Kinney’s newest LP The Center Won’t Hold, which was produced by Clark.

Check out the full lineup for Sundance 2020, and head to the festival’s website for ticket information.