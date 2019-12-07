Stabbing Westward announce Dead & Gone EP, first collection of new music since 2001

Stabbing Westward

Industrial rockers Stabbing Westward will release their first collection of new music since 2001 at the start of the new year. The band has announced a new EP titled Dead & Gone, which will arrive on January 3rd.

Stabbing Westward formed in 1986, eventually breaking up in 2002 following the release of their 2001 self-titled album. During their existence, they released four studio albums, achieving gold certification for both 1996’s Wither Blister Burn & Peel and 1998’s Darkest Days. Their best-known hits include the Top 10 rock singles “What Do I Have to Do?”, “Shame”, and “Save Yourself”.



Frontman Christopher Hall went on to form the band The Dreaming before Stabbing Westward eventually reunited and began touring again in 2016.

A new Stabbing Westward song called “Home in You” was released as part of the Cold Waves VI compilation in 2017, although Hall referred to the track as “kinda new” but not brand new in concert. The band is calling the upcoming Dead & Gone EP its “first new music since 2001.” A news post on Stabbing Westward’s official site reads as follows:

We have been working on new music for a few years now and are finally ready to begin releasing it starting with our first new music since 2001. Dead & Gone features 3 brand new songs and 2 remixes and will be available as a digital download as well as a CD with full color artwork.

No other details, other than the EP’s cover artwork (seen in the Instagram post below), have been revealed. Earlier this year, Stabbing Westward released a re-recorded version of their 1992 EP Iwo Jesus.