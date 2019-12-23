Carrie (1976)

Stephen King’s first published novel, Carrie, is being adapted once more, this time as a limited series for FX.

As reported by Variety, the project is currently in the earliest stages of its conception, with no writers or actors attached yet. FX’s version will be the first Carrie adaptation as a limited series.



The tale of telekinetic revenge has proven to be a reliable draw since the very first cinematic itineration in 1976. Famously directed by Brian De Palma, that film starred Sissy Spacek and received two Oscar nominations. Later, 1999 saw the release of the questionable sequel The Rage: Carrie 2, and in 2002, the original was re-imagined as a television movie. The latest movie version arrived in 2013 starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore. King’s 1974 novel has even had a life as a Broadway musical, when Carrie: The Musical debuted in 1988.

(Read: Ranking Every Stephen King Adaptation from Worst to Best)

This Carrie joins a crowded schedule of Stephen King adaptations. Just this month we learned that “Jerusalem’s Lot” is heading to Epix with Adrien Brody attached in a starring role; Thomas Jane is bringing life to From a Buick 8; and Alex Ross Perry will direct a new version of The Dark Half. Meanwhile, Doctor Sleep, Mike Flanagan’s movie from last month, is getting a new extended director’s cut in 2020.