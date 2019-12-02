Stone Temple Pilots announce new acoustic album Perdida, share “Fare Thee Well”: Stream

Stone Temple Pilots

Stone Temple Pilots are set to drop their first-ever acoustic album, Perdida. Due out February 7th, the LP serves as the follow-up to their 2018 self-titled record and will be supported with a similarly unplugged North American tour.

“This is an album we’ve been wanting to make for quite some time,” STP bassist Robert DeLeo told Rolling Stone. “Most of our songs start acoustically and we felt these would come across in the most genuine way if we kept them that way.”



The rock outfit doesn’t consider Perdida (Spanish for “loss”) a concept album in the traditional sense, but its 10 tracks more or less recount various instances of heartbreak and mourning. “I was looking back at difficult moments in my life,” said current frontman Jeff Gutt, who joined STP following the deaths of Scott Weiland and temporary replacement Chester Bennington. “I was trying to be vulnerable and that’s a scary thing to do, but it’s also kind of comfortable.”

(Read: The Top 25 Rock Albums of the 2010s)

While most of the heartache on Perdida stems from fractured romantic relationships, the memories of both Weiland and Bennington are touched on on the track “I Didn’t Know the Time”. “I didn’t know Scott,” Gutt remarked, “but I’d known Chester since 2000, so there was some reminiscing about him on that song.”

Recorded at drummer Eric Kretz’s Bomb Shelter Studio and produced by STP themselves, the forthcoming full-length is being previewed today with a lead single dubbed “Fare Thee Well”. Stream that below.

Perdida is up for pre-order now. The same week as its release, the alt-rockers are scheduled to embark on an acoustic North American tour. The dates run from early February through March and come ahead of their “Under the Southern Stars” Australian trek with Bush and Live. Find tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Back in October, STP celebrated the 25th anniversary of their sophomore LP, Purple, with a Super Deluxe Edition reissue.

Perdida Artwork:

Perdida Tracklist:

01. Fare Thee Well

02. Three Wishes

03. Perdida

04. I Didn’t Know the Time

05. Years

06. She’s My Queen

07. Miles Away

08. You Found Yourself While Losing Your Heart

09. I Once Sat at Your Table

10. Sunburst

Stone Temple Pilots 2020 Tour Dates:

02/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom #

02/07 – Snoqualmie, WA @ Snoqualmie Casino #

02/08 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory #

02/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #

02/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Herbst Theatre #

02/13 – Beverly Hills, CA @ Saban Theater #

02/15 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium #

02/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater #

02/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom #

02/21 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit #

02/22 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater #

02/25 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre #

02/27 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #

02/29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana #

03/01 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theatre #

04/03 – Tuncurry, AU @ Peter Barclay Field %

04/04 – Sydney, AU @ Parramatta Park %

04/05 – Gosford, AU @ The Entertainment Grounds %

04/09 – Wollongong, AU @ Stuart Park %

04/11 – Mornington Peninsula, AU @ Hastings Foreshore Reserve %

04/12 – Yarrawonga, AU @ Yarrawonga Showgrounds %

04/13 – Adelaide, AU @ Bonython Park %

04/15 – Perth, AU @ HBF Stadium %

04/17 – Sunshine Coast, AU @ Sunshine Coast Stadium %

04/18 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Riverstage %

04/19 – Newcastle, AU @ Foreshore Park %

% = w/ Live and Bush

# = “An Evening with Stone Temple Pilots”