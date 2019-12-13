Stormzy shares new album Heavy is the Head: Stream

Stormzy, photo by Nathan Dainty

Grime rap titan Stormzy has shared his newest album Heavy is the Head. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The 16-track effort marks the UK rapper’s sophomore follow-up to 2017’s Gang Signs & Prayer, and features contributions from musicians such as Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy, H.E.R., and Yebba. Fans got a preview of the new collection with the buoyant tracks “Vossi Bop”, “Crown”, and “Wiley Flow”.



In a recent interview with GQ, Stormzy (born Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr.) discussed his motivation for the new album,

“Every single line, every melody, lyric and sample has a purpose. This is phase two. You know when people say that some rappers have filler songs or filler lyrics? There won’t be any of that. When I sit in the car with the mandem and listen back to it, all of it has a purpose.”

The album lands today via Warner Music, with physical copies, including signed CDs, available through the label’s website. The rapper will support the release by heading out for a 2020 world tour and you can grab those tickets here.

Stream the full record below and also check out the album’s artwork (which just made its way into London’s National Portrait Gallery).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Heavy is the Head Artwork:

Heavy is the Head Tracklist:

01. Big Michael

02. Audacity (feat. Headie One)

03. Crown

04. Rainfall (feat. Tiana Major9)

05. Rachael’s Little Brother

06. Handsome

07. Do Better

08. Don’t Forget to Breathe (feat. YEBBA) (Interlude)

09. One Second (feat. H.E.R.)

10. Pop Boy (feat. Aitch)

11. Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)

12. Wiley Flow

13. Bronze

14. Superheroes

15. Lessons

16. Vossi Bop