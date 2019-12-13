Oneohtrix Point Never’s Daniel Lopatin premieres Uncut Gems soundtrack: Stream

Electronic music producer Daniel Lopatin, aka Oneohtrix Point Never, has released his soundtrack to the Safdie brothers’ new film Uncut Gems. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.
Due out through Lopatin’s longtime label, Warp Records, the collection consists of 17 new arrangements.
For the Brooklyn-based Lopatin, this is the second film soundtrack he’s provided for Josh and Benny Safdie following the acclaimed Good Time from 2017. That release earned the Age Of maestro the Best Soundtrack Award at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.
(Read: The 100 Greatest Movie Soundtracks of All Time)
Speaking to Variety about their continued partnership with Lopatin, Benny Safdie said,
“I was a fan of his music… his albums are very conceptual, and he was making basically scores for movies that didn’t exist. So when we met on Good Time, after he saw the way we were using a lot of Debussey on our film prior to that, he was like, ‘Oh let’s get deep together,’ and we’ve become very close friends.”
Along with the OST, Uncut Gems opens in theaters today. The crime thriller stars Adam Sandler as Howard Ratner, “a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score,” per a synopsis. “When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.”
Uncut Gems Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Artwork:
Uncut Gems Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:
01. The Ballad Of Howie Bling
02. Pure Elation
03. Followed
04. The Bet Hits
05. High Life
06. No Vacation
07. School Play
08. Fuck You Howard
09. Smoothie
10. Back To Roslyn
11. The Fountain
12. Powerade
13. Windows
14. Buzz Me Out
15. The Blade
16. Mohegan Suite
17. Uncut Gems