King Princess celebrates Mariah Carey’s No. 1 hit with new holiday song: Stream

With Christmas less than a week away, King Princess has uploaded a new fun holiday song to SoundCloud. It’s dubbed “Very Extra Festuve Christmas 1” and streaming below.

Along with being motivated by seasonal cheer, the pop prodigy released the tune to celebrate Mariah Carey’s recent milestone. Twenty-five years later, her classic “All I Want for Christmas is You” finally hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts.



“in honor of festive time of year and mariah’s never ending #1 careful it will destroy your speakers ;),” King Princess wrote on Instagram.

King Princess, real name Mikaela Strauss, made her Saturday Night Live debut this fall, as well covered Lady Gaga. In continued support of debut album Cheap Queen — one of the best of 2019 — she’s hitting the road with Harry Styles. Grab tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.