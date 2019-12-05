La Roux plays a “Gullible Fool” on new song: Stream

La Roux's "Gullible Fool" video

After more than five years, La Roux is returning with a new album called Supervision. Arriving through her own Supercolour Records on February 7th, the effort is being previewed today with “Gullible Fool”.

The single follows “International Woman of Leisure” from October, and is described by the synthpop artist as “the most meaningful song” on the LP. Featuring light and playful piano, it finds La Roux struggling to let go of someone who’s taken advantage of her.



(Read: The Top 25 Pop Albums of the 2010s)

The Grammy-winning musician, born Elly Jackson, explained in a statement,

“Gullible Fool” “is the most special and meaningful song on the record for me, because I feel like it encapsulates a cycle of a life, and that couldn’t have happened if I wasn’t in the process of writing something else. It describes the feeling of being overly trusting, and living under the assumption that you shouldn’t need to protect yourself if you are nice to people.”

Check out the single below via an intimate video helmed by Sam Bell.

La Roux, who recently collaborated with Tyler, the Creator, is hitting the road early next year to support Supervision. Grab your concert tickets here.