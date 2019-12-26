Mac DeMarco covers “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”: Stream

Festive Mac DeMarco

Christmas has come and gone, but Mac DeMarco is still very much in the holiday spirit. The Canadian jizz jazzer has shared a cover of the seasonal classic “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”.

As with much of his catalog, DeMarco’s take is equal parts cozy and lo-fi. It’s the kind of tune that would emerge from a fun and slightly boozy family jam session around the tree.



This “Santa Claus” rendition was recorded just yesterday, Christmas Day, at DeMarco’s aptly named Jizz Jazz studio in Brooklyn. It comes with a video starring an ornament version of Star Wars character Emperor Palpatine. Watch it below.

(Buy: Tickets to Upcoming Mac DeMarco Shows)

With today’s release, DeMarco continues his tradition of holiday covers. In 2018, he let loose his spin on “The Christmas Song”, and the year before that he took on Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmas Time”.

The indie rocker’s last proper album, Here Comes the Cowboy, dropped in May. In the months since, he’s produced a song for The Voidz and directed a music video for Iggy Pop.