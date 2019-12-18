Mondo Generator

Former Queens of the Stone Age member Nick Oliveri has announced the return of Mondo Generator.

The stoner rock trio — comprised of Oliveri, guitarist Mike Pygmie, and drummer Mike Amster — has unleashed a new song called “Dead Silence”. Nearly three minutes in length, the ripping offering is taken from Mondo Generator’s long-lost album, Shooters Bible. Hear it below.



Due out February 28th, Shooters Bible was originally recorded way back in 2010. All 13 tracks were written and produced by Oliveri, with additional contributions from Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who provides drums on the Iggy Pop cover “Dog Food”.

This new cut comes amidst a few other recent Mondo Generator projects. The three-piece contributed a new song called “Listening to the Daze” to a sampler record for Heavy Psych Sounds earlier this month. They also have an all-new album, Fuck It, due for arrival February 21st.

Shooters Bible Artwork:

Shooters Bible Tracklist:

01. Dead Silence

02. Invisible Like the sky

03. Burn a Bridge

04. Won’t Let Go

05. Central Nervous System High (School)

06. This Isn’t Love

07. We Are Mondo Generator

08. Smashed Apart

09. Dog Food

10. Night Calls

11. Hang Me High

12. The Way I Let You Down

13. The Last Train