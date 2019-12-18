Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Nick Oliveri’s Mondo Generator return with new song “Dead Silence”: Stream

Taken from the long-lost 2010 album, Shooters Bible

by
on December 18, 2019, 1:05pm
0 comments
mondo generator listening daze
Mondo Generator

Former Queens of the Stone Age member Nick Oliveri has announced the return of Mondo Generator.

The stoner rock trio — comprised of Oliveri, guitarist Mike Pygmie, and drummer Mike Amster — has unleashed a new song called “Dead Silence”. Nearly three minutes in length, the ripping offering is taken from Mondo Generator’s long-lost album, Shooters Bible. Hear it below.

Due out February 28th, Shooters Bible was originally recorded way back in 2010. All 13 tracks were written and produced by Oliveri, with additional contributions from Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who provides drums on the Iggy Pop cover “Dog Food”.

(Read: Nick Oliveri: Feeling Like a Millionaire)

This new cut comes amidst a few other recent Mondo Generator projects. The three-piece contributed a new song called “Listening to the Daze” to a sampler record for Heavy Psych Sounds earlier this month. They also have an all-new album, Fuck It, due for arrival February 21st.

Shooters Bible Artwork:

mondo generator shooters bible album artwork cover Nick Oliveris Mondo Generator return with new song Dead Silence: Stream

Shooters Bible Tracklist:
01. Dead Silence
02. Invisible Like the sky
03. Burn a Bridge
04. Won’t Let Go
05. Central Nervous System High (School)
06. This Isn’t Love
07. We Are Mondo Generator
08. Smashed Apart
09. Dog Food
10. Night Calls
11. Hang Me High
12. The Way I Let You Down
13. The Last Train

Previous Story
Tekashi 6ix9ine sentenced to 24 months in prison
No comments