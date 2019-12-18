Former Queens of the Stone Age member Nick Oliveri has announced the return of Mondo Generator.
The stoner rock trio — comprised of Oliveri, guitarist Mike Pygmie, and drummer Mike Amster — has unleashed a new song called “Dead Silence”. Nearly three minutes in length, the ripping offering is taken from Mondo Generator’s long-lost album, Shooters Bible. Hear it below.
Due out February 28th, Shooters Bible was originally recorded way back in 2010. All 13 tracks were written and produced by Oliveri, with additional contributions from Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who provides drums on the Iggy Pop cover “Dog Food”.
(Read: Nick Oliveri: Feeling Like a Millionaire)
This new cut comes amidst a few other recent Mondo Generator projects. The three-piece contributed a new song called “Listening to the Daze” to a sampler record for Heavy Psych Sounds earlier this month. They also have an all-new album, Fuck It, due for arrival February 21st.
Shooters Bible Artwork:
Shooters Bible Tracklist:
01. Dead Silence
02. Invisible Like the sky
03. Burn a Bridge
04. Won’t Let Go
05. Central Nervous System High (School)
06. This Isn’t Love
07. We Are Mondo Generator
08. Smashed Apart
09. Dog Food
10. Night Calls
11. Hang Me High
12. The Way I Let You Down
13. The Last Train