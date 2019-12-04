Poliça blow off steam on new song “Forget Me Now”: Stream

Poliça, photo by Zoe Prinds-Flash

January marks the arrival of When We Stay Alive, the new album from Minneapolis synthpop purveyors Poliça. Their fourth overall and follow-up to 2016’s United Crushers is being teased today with a track dubbed “Forget Me Now”.

Coming two months after lead single “Driving”, this new offering finds vocalist Channy Leaneagh venting about a partner that’s let her down time and time again. “Ask him once, you ask him twice/ Ask him nice, then you lose your mind,” she sings in the opening verse. “All the sorrys wrapped up in a bow/ Eat those metals and thorns you know.”



Leaneagh discussed the song further in a statement,

“‘Forget Me Now’ is letting off some steam. It’s about recognizing a pattern of choosing people who can’t love you how you wish to be loved. It’s still remaining very grateful, counting blessings day and night; but don’t confuse being at peace with being a pushover. I think I wrote these words while angry-shoveling this winter. How does it go? ‘Choose a liar once and that’s the liar’s fault; choose a liar three times and it seems maybe I likes liars?’ All the songs are about me and none of them are; this isn’t an excerpt from my diary but it has been many times.”

Check out “Forget Me Now” below via a video directed by longtime collaborator Isaac Gale.

Produced by band co-founder Ryan Olson and mixed by Jim Eno of Spoon, When We Stay Alive hits shelves January 31st through Memphis Industries. Poliça will promote the new album with an extensive 2020 tour, tickets for which can be found here.