Popcaan unveils first mixtape Vanquish: Stream

Popcaan, photo by Jamal Burger

Popcaan has released his debut mixtape, Vanquish. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The 10-track collection includes titles such as “Numbers Don’t Lie”, “One Ting Alone”, and “Happy and Wealthy”. There’s also the early romantic single “Promise”, which was meant to “give motivation to girls that have been through or are going through bad situations and relationships,” according to the Jamaican dancehall artist. “A reminder that ‘If you fall already, I’m here for you, promise.'”



Although it’s his first-ever tape, the collection follows Popcaan’s two full-length albums, 2014’s Where We Come From and Forever from 2018. Vanquish is also his first project on Drake’s OVO Sound, to which he signed earlier this year. He and Drizzy are no strangers to collaborating together; the pair teamed on 2015’s “Know Yourself” and Popcaan appeared at Drake’s OVO Fest this past summer.

“This project is a Christmas present for all my fans, especially the ones who will be turning out and supporting me at the ‘Unruly Fest’ the day after the release,” Popcaan said. “Next year will come the real album, but for now let’s enjoy ‘Vanquish’ together.”

Vanquish comes ahead of Popcaan’s Unruly Fest, set to go down tomorrow, December 21st in Saint Thomas, Jamaica.

Vanquish Artwork:

Vanquish Tracklist:

01. Numbers Don’t Lie

02. Love you

03. Jah is for me

04. Promise

05. Gimmi Love

06. One Ting Alone

07. Can’t Wait

08. Father God ah Lead

09. Happy and Wealthy

10. Elevate