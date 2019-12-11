Menu
Smokepurpp and Denzel Curry join forces on new track “What I Please”: Stream

Rattling collab appears on Smokepurpp's forthcoming debut album, Deadstar 2

by
on December 11, 2019, 2:09pm
smokepurpp denzel curry what i please song stream
Smokepurpp and Denzel Curry, photo by Cat Miller

Even with one of the best albums of the year to his name, Denzel Curry has still found plenty of time to hit the studio with artists such slowthai, Glass Animals, Anna Wise, and Robert Glasper. Now, Smokepurpp is the latest collaborator to cross paths with the ZUU rapper.

The two meet today on “What I Please”, a stirring track lined with rumbling bass courtesy of producers OJ Finessey, Mike Hector, Quadwoofer, and KBeaZy. The sonic intensity bleeds into the verses, too, with Curry savagely rhyming, “If you get dumped, then I turn to a ghost/ Pull up and dump, b*tch, you think it’s a hoax.”

Check it out below via a mind-boggling animated video.

(Read: The Top 25 Hip-Hop and R&B Albums of the 2010s)

“What I Please” is set to appear on Smokepurpp’s forthcoming debut album, the Mike Dean-executive produced Deadstar 2, which is out Friday, December 13th.

Recently, Curry and Flying Lotus paid tribute to Mac Miller in their joint video for “Black Balloons Reprise”.

