Travis Scott premieres new album Jack Boys: Stream

Travis Scott is back with a new album, Jack Boys. Stream the entire project below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Jack Boys is the first compilation album from Scott’s Cactus Jack Records. The seven-track LP features contributions from Rosalía and Lil Baby, who pop up on a remix of Scott’s “Highest in the Room”, as well as Young Thug, Quavo, Offset, Sheck Wes, and Don Toliver.



Jack Boys arrives a year after Scott’s most recent full-length, Astroworld. It also follows the Houston rapper’s own Astroworld Fest, which featured Marilyn Manson (!), and the release of a collaborative single with Ozzy Osbourne (!) and Post Malone.

(Read: Top 25 Hip-Hop and R&B Albums of the 2010s)

Scott has a number of tour dates already lined up for 2020, including festival appearances at Lollapalooza Brazil and Lollapalooza Argentina. Grab your concert tickets here.

Jack Boys Artwork:

Jack Boys Tracklist:

01. Highest in the Room (feat. Rosalía and Lix Baby) – Remix

02. Intro

03. Gang Gang

04. Had Enough (feat. Quavo and Offset)

05. Out West (feat. Young Thug)

06. What to Do? (feat. Don Toliver)

07. Gatti