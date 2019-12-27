Travis Scott premieres new album Jack Boys: Stream

Travis Scott is back with a new album, Jack Boys. Stream the entire project below via Apple Music or Spotify.
Jack Boys is the first compilation album from Scott’s Cactus Jack Records. The seven-track LP features contributions from Rosalía and Lil Baby, who pop up on a remix of Scott’s “Highest in the Room”, as well as Young Thug, Quavo, Offset, Sheck Wes, and Don Toliver.
Jack Boys arrives a year after Scott’s most recent full-length, Astroworld. It also follows the Houston rapper’s own Astroworld Fest, which featured Marilyn Manson (!), and the release of a collaborative single with Ozzy Osbourne (!) and Post Malone.
Scott has a number of tour dates already lined up for 2020, including festival appearances at Lollapalooza Brazil and Lollapalooza Argentina. Grab your concert tickets here.
Jack Boys Artwork:
Jack Boys Tracklist:
01. Highest in the Room (feat. Rosalía and Lix Baby) – Remix
02. Intro
03. Gang Gang
04. Had Enough (feat. Quavo and Offset)
05. Out West (feat. Young Thug)
06. What to Do? (feat. Don Toliver)
07. Gatti
WHOLE GANG IS DELIRIOUS
JACKBOYS PACK THIS WEEK?
SHALL THE FANS EAT !!!!!!
UNBUCKLE UR SEAT BELTS 🌵🤯 pic.twitter.com/TCJDYcgWs1
— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) December 24, 2019