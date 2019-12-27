Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Travis Scott premieres new album Jack Boys: Stream

Featuring Rosalía, Young Thug, Quavo, Offset, and more

by
on December 27, 2019, 9:35am
0 comments
 

Travis Scott is back with a new album, Jack Boys. Stream the entire project below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Jack Boys is the first compilation album from Scott’s Cactus Jack Records. The seven-track LP features contributions from Rosalía and Lil Baby, who pop up on a remix of Scott’s “Highest in the Room”, as well as Young Thug, QuavoOffsetSheck Wes, and Don Toliver.

Jack Boys arrives a year after Scott’s most recent full-length, AstroworldIt also follows the Houston rapper’s own Astroworld Fest, which featured Marilyn Manson (!), and the release of a collaborative single with Ozzy Osbourne (!) and Post Malone.

(Read: Top 25 Hip-Hop and R&B Albums of the 2010s)

Scott has a number of tour dates already lined up for 2020, including festival appearances at Lollapalooza Brazil and Lollapalooza Argentina. Grab your concert tickets here.

Jack Boys Artwork:

Travis Scott Jack Boys artwork

Jack Boys Tracklist:
01. Highest in the Room (feat. Rosalía and Lix Baby) – Remix
02. Intro
03. Gang Gang
04. Had Enough (feat. Quavo and Offset)
05. Out West (feat. Young Thug)
06. What to Do? (feat. Don Toliver)
07. Gatti

Previous Story
Donald Trump responds to Home Alone 2 snub
Next Story
Riley Howell, Star Wars fan who died stopping active shooter, memorialized as Jedi Master
No comments