Now’s a good time to pick up those concerts tickets you’ve been eyeing. That’s because, StubHub has launched ticket promotions for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

For Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, StubHub is offering a $40 off discount for all purchases over $400. Just use the offer code BFAFF2019 at checkout to receive $40 off your purchase of $400 or more. The offer runs from Friday, November 29th at 12am PST through Saturday, November 30th at 11:59pm PST.



Meanwhile, for Cyber Monday, StubHub is offering a 10% off discount for all purchases made using the StubHub mobile app. Just use the offer code CYBER19 at checkout. Update: StubHub has extended its Cyber Monday promo through Tuesday and upped the discount to 15% off.

Here are some noteworthy tours currently on sale:

— Post Malone’s 2020 “Runaway Tour”

— Tool’s 2020 Fear Inoculum Tour Dates

— Mandy Moore’s First US Tour in 10 Years

— The Monkees’ 2020 North American Tour

— Sturgill Simpson’s 2020 North American Tour

— They Might Be Giant’s 30th Anniversary Flood Tour

— Elton John’s 2020 “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour”

— The Doobie Brothers and Michael McDonald’s 50th Anniversary Tour

— The Black Crowes’ Shake Your Money Maker 30th Anniversary Reunion Tour

Editor’s note: Consequence of Sound may earn an affiliate commissions from purchases made on StubHub.