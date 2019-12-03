Studio Ghibli films will finally be available for digital purchase

Studio Ghibli's My Neighbour Totoro

For the first time ever, Studio Ghibli’s entire film catalog will be available for digital purchase. Starting on December 17th, viewers can buy any of the company’s beloved animated movies thanks to a new decision from film distributor GKids, reports Variety.

In just over two weeks, you can finally own digital versions of the Academy Award-winning Spirited Away and Studio Ghibli’s other Oscar-nominated films: Howl’s Moving Castle, The Tale of the Princess Kaguya, When Marnie Was There, and The Red Turtle. The company’s sixth nominated picture, The Wind Rises, will follow in the third quarter of 2020. Until then, there are plenty of other critically adored movies like My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke, Castle in the Sky, Ponyo, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, and more.



Despite their immense popularity, the Studio Ghibili movies have never before been available for digital purchase anywhere in the world. Prior to this news, viewers could only see the films in theaters upon release or at special screenings afterwards, on occasional TV airings, or by buying them on DVD or Blu-ray. What’s more, fans will also soon be able to stream the animated adventures anytime thanks to a previously announced deal with HBO Max.

The films will retail at $19.99 each. The studio’s six most popular films — Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, My Neighbor Totoro, Ponyo, Princess Mononoke, and Spirited Away — will be bundled together for $99.99.

Since forming in 1983, Studio Ghibli quickly transformed from a beloved indie animation house in Tokyo to a Oscar-nominated Japanese filmmaking studio with a worldwide cult. Just last year, three of their classic film soundtracks — My Neighbor Totoro, Castle in the Sky, and Nausicaä of the Valley of Wind — were reissued on vinyl for the first time. If there’s one thing all this means, it’s that now is a great time to be a Studio Ghibli fan.