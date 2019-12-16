System of a Down’s John Dolmayan calls for band to “check massive egos at the door”

System of a Down, photo by Clemente Ruiz

System of a Down’s John Dolmayan has been paying attention to recent headlines in the rock and metal world, and is wondering why his band can’t “check the massive egos at the door.”

This past summer, Tool finally released their long-awaited album, Fear Inoculum, after a 13-year wait. Last month, Rage Against the Machine announced that they were reuniting for a series of 2020 shows. And, over the weekend, Red Hot Chili Peppers revealed that they were welcoming back their beloved guitarist John Frusciante after a 10-year absence.



While System of a Down are still an active band, it’s been more than 14 years since they released their last studio album, 2005’s Hypnotize, and Dolmayan is drawing inspiration from his rock colleagues to try to get things kickstarted in the studio with his band.

The drummer shared an image on Instagram (below) of the logos of Tool, RATM, and RHCP, along with an upside down System of a Down logo. He accompanied the image with these words:

“Three of these bands can get out of their own way and work together for a common goal, maybe the fourth can, as well. Perhaps it’s time to put all the bullshit aside, check the massive egos at the door, and do together what none of us can do alone. Maybe, just maybe a Christmas miracle will happen. Maybe it can be a System of a Down.”

While System continue to tour sporadically, a lot of the band’s internal creative struggles came to light in 2018 when singer Serj Tankian and guitarist-singer Daron Malakian aired their grievances publicly. Malakian said that Tankian didn’t even want to make the band’s 2005 albums Mezmerize and Hypnotize. And then Tankian wrote an open letter admitting that he was responsible for System’s long hiatus, and that the band had creative differences.

A year ago, bassist Shavo Odadjian told us that System were sitting on new “material that tops everything we’ve done.” More recently, Tankian said he’d be okay with System releasing any previously unreleased recordings, as long as the rest of the band was on board.

For now, System of a Down have a summer European tour scheduled for 2020. Pick up tickets here.