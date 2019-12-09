Tame Impala announce summer tour with Perfume Genius

Tame Impala have announced an expanded North American tour schedule in support of their forthcoming album, The Slow Rush.

The summer 2020 jaunt kicks off May 29th at Chicago’s United Center. From there, Kevin Parker’s band will head to Detroit, Montreal, Miami, Minneapolis, Tulsa, Austin, and Denver on their way to wrapping things up in George, Washington at the landmark Gorge Amphiteathre. What’s more, another artist who put out one of the best songs of the decade, Perfume Genius, will provide support on all the newly revealed dates.



Tickets go on sale December 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

(Read: Top 50 Songs of 2019)

The summer leg comes after a previously announced stretch of shows with Clairo and MGMT. You can find tickets to all of Tame Impala’s upcoming concerts here. With the band being one of the 2010s’ best touring acts, this new trek is one not to be missed.

The Slow Rush, which has been previewed with singles “Posthumous Forgiveness”, “Borderline”, and “It Might Be Time”, is out on February 14th, 2020. It follows 2015’s Currents, one of the decade’s best albums and top rock records. That effort also produced “Let It Happen”, one of the best rock tracks of the 2010s.

Tame Impala 2020 Tour Dates:

03/09 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena *

03/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

03/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

03/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

03/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol *%

03/20 – Monterey, MX @ Tecate Pa’l Norte

05/23 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

05/29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center #

05/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum #

05/31 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #

06/02 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

06/03 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre #

06/06 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena #

06/08 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

06/09 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena #

06/11 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena #

06/12 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center #

07/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center #

07/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center #

07/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center #

07/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center #

07/23 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center #

07/24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #

07/25 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #

07/28 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena #

07/30 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center #

08/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena #

08/03 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center #

08/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

08/07 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphiteathre #

* = w/ Clairo

% = w/ MGMT

# = w/ Perfume Genius