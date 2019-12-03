Tame Impala, photo by Amy Price

Tame Impala are back today with a third preview of their forthcoming album, The Slow Rush. Following “Borderline” and “It Might Be Time”, the Aussie psych rockers have now shared “Posthumous Forgiveness”.

Wavy as it is, the track is a bit tense in its taut guitar notes, swirling synths, and particularly Kevin Parker’s atypically pointed vocals. That’s likely because “Posthumous Forgiveness” appears to be the Tame Impala mastermind addressing his late father, who passed away from cancer while the band was recording their Innerspeaker debut. While Parker is clearly bitter that his dad “decided to take all of your sorries to the grave,” the absolution in the title peeks out as the song takes a tonal shift for the final third. “Wanna tell you ’bout the time/ Wanna tell you ’bout my life,” Parker sings. “Wanna play you all my songs/ I hear your voice, sing along.”



Take a listen to “Posthumous Forgiveness” below.

The Slow Rush is due out February 14th via Interscope. Tame Impala already have a few tour dates lined up behind the release, including appearances at London’s All Points East Festival and Mexico’s Tecate Pa’l Norte. Find tickets to all their upcoming shows here.