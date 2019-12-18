Beware the crunchy leaves in the first teaser for A Quiet Place Part II: Watch

A Quiet Place: Part II

In the world of A Quiet Place, the tiniest sounds attract bloodthirsty creatures ready rip humans apart. Director and star John Krasinski mined the tension in silence to make a very loud noise at the box office, and so it was no surprise to see a sequel green lit. Now we have our first teaser clip of A Quiet Place: Part II, with the official trailer set to drop January 1st.

In the teaser, we see the Abbot family out for a walk in the woods. Matriarch Evelyn (Emily Blunt) leads the way, with daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and son Marcus (Noah Jupe) behind. But as directed by Krasinski, the camera lingers on the soft path of sand under their feet, muffling their steps. The teaser leads up to the anxious moment when the sand path ends and dried, crunchy leaves begin. Check out the full clip below.



Last spring Cillian Murphy joined the flick, and Djimon Hounsou is part of the cast as well. A Quiet Place: Part II screams into theaters on March 20th.

John Krasinski is such a big name these days, hunting terrorists as Jack Ryan, that it’s easy to forget he got his start on The Office. Luckily, that esteemed comedy just released the full clip of Threat Level Midnight, which finds Krasinski playing a terrorist himself as the evil Goldenface.