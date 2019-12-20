Tech N9ne announces 2020 tour dates, shares “Yeah No!” video: Watch

Tech N9ne

Tech N9ne teased his forthcoming new album, set to drop next year, with November’s ENTERFEAR – Level 1 EP. Today, he’s announced a loaded spring tour in support of that release, in addition to sharing a music video for the track “Yeah No!”.

The massive 58-date (!) tour launches April 1st in Oklahoma, City. Fans will have plentiful opportunities to catch Tech on the road, with stops including Dallas, Flagstaff, Sacramento, Portland, Seattle, Spokane, Missoula, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Knoxville, Denver, Memphis, and more. The whole thing wraps up June 6th in Kansas City.



Jelly Roll will be along for all but three of the dates, with further support coming from Krizz Kaliko, King Iso, and MAEZ301. Get tickets to all of Tech N9ne’s upcoming concerts here.

In addition to the “ENTERFEAR Tour”, Tech has unveiled a new music video for “Yeah No!”. For the collaboration with singer Mackenzie Nicole, the rapper adopts some religious imagery that borders more on a cabal. Take a look below, followed by his full tour schedule.

Tech N9ne also recently teamed up with Flatbush Zombies on their The Architect-produced cut “Monica”.

Tech N9ne “ENTERFEAR Tour 2020” Dates:

04/01 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion #

04/02 – Springfield, MO @ The Shrine Mosque *

04/03 – Fort Smith, AR @ Temple Live *

04/04 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live! *

04/05 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s *

04/07 – Albuquerque, @ NM Sunshine Theater *

04/08 – Flagstaff, AZ @ The Orpheum Theater *

04/09 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre *

04/10 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre *

04/11 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego *

04/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas *

04/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater *

04/14 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Club *

04/15 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music *

04/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

04/17 – Chico, CA @ The Senator Theatre *

04/18 – Ashland, OR @ The Historic Ashland Armory *

04/19 – Bend, OR @ Midtown Music Hall *

04/20 – Stateline, NV @ MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa *

04/22 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre *

04/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

04/24 – Seattle, WA @ 98134 Showbox SoDo *

04/25 – Tacoma, WA @ Temple Theatre *

04/26 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory *

04/28 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma *

04/30 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

05/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *

05/02 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater *

05/03 – Cheyenne, WY @ Archer Event Center *

05/05 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District *

05/06 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s *

05/07 – Saint Paul, MN @ Myth *

05/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club *

05/09 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge *

05/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Egyptian Room *

05/11 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora *

05/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s *

05/13 – Columbus, OH @ Express LIVE *

05/14 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *

05/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live *

05/16 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall *

05/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

05/18 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

05/20 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory *

05/21 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall *

05/22 – Worcester, MA @ The Worcester Palladium *

05/23 – Reading, PA @ Reverb #

05/24 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa *

05/26 – Knoxville, TN @ Gate19 *

05/27 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s Concert Venue *

05/29 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium *

05/30 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium *

05/31 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion *

06/02 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal *

06/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven) *

06/04 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall *

06/05 – Tulsa, OK @ 74103 Cains Ballroom #

06/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Live Block *

* = w/ Jelly Roll, Krizz Kaliko, King Iso, and MAEZ301

# = w/ Krizz Kaliko, King Iso, and MAEZ301