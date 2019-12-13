In letter to judge, Tekashi 6ix9ine is “overwhelmed with emotions” asking for lighter sentence

Tekashi 6ix9ine's courtroom sketch by Elizabeth Williams

After striking a plea deal on nine federal charges including racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder, Tekashi 6ix9ine will be sentenced next week. Facing up to life in prison, the rapper has written a letter to the judge asking for a lighter punishment ahead of his December 18th hearing.

The man born Daniel Hernandez expresses terrified regret in the letter, as TMZ reports. “As my sentencing date approaches, I am becoming more and more overwhelmed with emotions,” writes Hernandez to Judge Paul Engelmayer. “More than anything, I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to express my remorse to you, your Honor, over this situation.”



The letter strikes a penitent tone, dwelling on the “recklessness and foolishness of my decisions.” 6ix9ine also says he still considers himself a “role model,” despite admitting to narcotics trafficking and gun crimes, as well as being accused of domestic assault:

“I know that my life will never be the same but hopefully this change will be for the better because beyond all of this, I still consider myself a role model to millions of people as an artist, a celebrity and as a human being. I’m happy that the public was able to witness me dealing with the consequences of my actions because I feel like it sheds a light on what can come from gang affiliation… I’m truly sorry for the harm that I’ve caused. If given a second chance, I will not let this Court down and I will dedicate a portion of my life to helping others not make the same mistakes that I’ve made.”

Ending the letter by saying he’s “not a victim,” Hernandez says he’s reflected deeply on his crimes. “…I have asked myself, ‘Are you remorseful because of what happened or because you were caught?’ I now know that I am remorseful for what happened,” he claims, “because I was blessed with the gift of an opportunity that most people dream of but I squandered it by getting involved with the wrong people and misrepresenting myself…”

Read the full letter here.

Even before 6ix9ine’s note, Judge Engelmayer was expected to be lenient. In addition to pleading guilty, 6ix9ine snitched cooperated enthusiastically with prosecutors during the trial of two of his former associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. He was such a good state’s witness that the US Attorney’s office has recommended no jail time. 6ix9ine has refused witness protection, and he could be a free man by the end of the year.

Throughout his long trial, 6ix9ine has been the subject of diss tracks and internet trolling. But if all that ridicule has hurt his feelings, he can cry himself to sleep with the alleged $10 million he earned in a new record deal.