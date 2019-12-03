Tenacious D premieres Jack White collaboration “Don’t Blow It, Kage”: Stream

Tenacious D with Jack Black

For Record Store Day Black Friday, Third Man Records pressed a limited-edition 7-inch featuring the long-awaited team-up between Jack Black and Jack White. Now, you can hear the resulting collaboration, “Don’t Blow It, Kage” by Tenacious D, below.

While in Nashville over the summer, Black and his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass visited White’s home studio and laid down an original track. White himself produced the very meta two-minute number, which jokingly captures the D’s musical angst over impressing White. Appropriately, the Third Man rocker appears at the end of the track to laud the duo.



Below, watch Tenacious D’s YouTube vlog documenting their trip to White’s Third Man Records: