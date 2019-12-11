Thanos creator Jim Starlin rips into Trump for horrible Avengers: Endgame campaign video

Trump as Thanos

For a guy who thinks Hollywood is “racist”, Donald Trump sure loves to appropriate blockbuster films and TV shows. In a new campaign video, Trump’s face is photoshopped over Thanos in Avengers: Endgame as he says the now-famous line — “I am inevitable” — before showing Nancy Pelosi and other members of congress wiped clean from a press conference. Trump shared the edited clip on Twitter, and now comic book writer and Thanos creator Jim Starlin himself is ripping it apart.

Starlin revealed he feels violated and disgusted by the edited video. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, he claims Trump is using the clip to stroke his own ego, which is odd because he’s putting himself in the place of “a mass murderer” to do so. Starlin would know — he created Thanos back in 1973 and the Infinity trilogy in the ’90s that inspired Infinity War and Endgame.



“After my initial feeling of being violated, seeing that pompous fool using my creation to stroke his infantile ego, it finally struck me that the leader of my country and the free world actually enjoys comparing himself to a mass murderer,” said Starlin. “How sick is that? These are sad and strange times we are going through. Fortunately, all things, even national nightmares, eventually come to an end.”

Trump and his team seem certain this type of elementary, menacing, unprofessional gimmickry will earn him the 2020 win. “House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want,” the tweet reads. “President Trump’s re-election is inevitable.” Find it below.

There’s too many cringeworthy ideas from Trump and his team to keep up with. In the past month alone, we’ve seen the painfully awkward #MAGAChallenge, a braindead Jon Voight be awarded for feeding Trump’s ego, and the Idiocracy-like idea of The Apprentice: White House. There’s so many ridiculous realities about Trump that even presidential candidate Marianne Williamson mistook a satirical article about Trump pardoning Charles Manson for fact — which, honestly, speaks volumes about them both.