The Beach Boys announce 2020 tour dates

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Beach Boys have announced new 2020 tour dates.
The trek kicks off in February, and except for a June jaunt to Europe, all of the performances take place in the friendly confines of the USA.
VIP packages include a meet-and-greet with primary lyricist Mike Love as well as longtime member Bruce Johnston. You can arrange that at Mike Love’s website, or snag your tickets here.
Earlier this year, Brian Wilson postponed some tour dates to deal with mental health issues. He seems to have put that behind him, however, and you can grab tickets to his January solo shows here.
The Beach Boys 2020 Tour Dates:
02/12 — Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
02/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
02/28 — Battle Creek, MI @ FireKeepers Casino Hotel
03/01 — Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center
03/06 — Santa Ynez, CA @ Chumash Casino Resort
03/07 — Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino
03/25 — Rutland, VT @ The Paramount Theatre
03/26 — Keene, NH @ Colonial Theatre
03/27 — Portland, ME @ Merril Auditorium
03/28 — Lynn, MA @ Lynn Memorial Auditorium
03/29 — Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre
03/31 — Worcester, MA @ The Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts
04/02 — Bensalem, PA @ Parx Casino – Xcite Center
04/03 — Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
04/04 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
04/05 — Wilkes-Barre, PA @ The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
04/06 — Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre
04/07 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/08 — Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
04/09 — Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
04/26 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
04/28 — San Antonio , TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
04/30 — Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort – Paradise Cove
05/01 –Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort
06/13 –Viborg, Denmark @ Tinghallen
06/14 — London, United Kingdom @ Live at Chelsea
06/19 — Oslo, Norway @ Tjuvholmen Kro Hamar
07/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
07/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
07/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
07/28 — Elk Grove Village, IL @ Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series