The Beach Boys announce 2020 tour dates

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Beach Boys have announced new 2020 tour dates.

The trek kicks off in February, and except for a June jaunt to Europe, all of the performances take place in the friendly confines of the USA.



VIP packages include a meet-and-greet with primary lyricist Mike Love as well as longtime member Bruce Johnston. You can arrange that at Mike Love’s website, or snag your tickets here.

Earlier this year, Brian Wilson postponed some tour dates to deal with mental health issues. He seems to have put that behind him, however, and you can grab tickets to his January solo shows here.

The Beach Boys 2020 Tour Dates:

02/12 — Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

02/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

02/28 — Battle Creek, MI @ FireKeepers Casino Hotel

03/01 — Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center

03/06 — Santa Ynez, CA @ Chumash Casino Resort

03/07 — Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino

03/25 — Rutland, VT @ The Paramount Theatre

03/26 — Keene, NH @ Colonial Theatre

03/27 — Portland, ME @ Merril Auditorium

03/28 — Lynn, MA @ Lynn Memorial Auditorium

03/29 — Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre

03/31 — Worcester, MA @ The Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts

04/02 — Bensalem, PA @ Parx Casino – Xcite Center

04/03 — Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

04/04 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

04/05 — Wilkes-Barre, PA @ The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

04/06 — Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

04/07 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/08 — Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

04/09 — Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

04/26 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

04/28 — San Antonio , TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

04/30 — Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort – Paradise Cove

05/01 –Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort

06/13 –Viborg, Denmark @ Tinghallen

06/14 — London, United Kingdom @ Live at Chelsea

06/19 — Oslo, Norway @ Tjuvholmen Kro Hamar

07/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

07/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

07/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

07/28 — Elk Grove Village, IL @ Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series