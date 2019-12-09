The Boys (Amazon)

The Boys are back in town. (Too easy.) Amazon has released the first teaser trailer for Season 2 of their hit adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s superhero critique from Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke. Just like Season 1, it looks like a truly bloody good time.

There’s not much given away in the trailer beyond assurance that all your favorite dark horse anti-heroes and straight up villains are back. It opens with a sweetly bewildered Homelander (Antony Starr) floating into frame, face covered with viscera. We then get smash cuts of all the main characters: A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) held up in a hospital bed, The Deep (Chace Crawford) acting a fool, Annie/Starlight (Erin Moriarty) apparently embracing fame, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), lining up a sniper shot. Then someone gets their head literally ripped in half, Hughie (Jack Quaid) screams his head off, and all hell breaks loose.



Oh, and Giancarlo “Gus Fring” Esposito pops up for a slight head nod as the figurehead of Vought International, Mr. Edgar. Chills.

Check out the preview below, which is soundtracked by Des Rocs’ “Let Me Live / Let Me Die”, and get ready for another no holds barred season when The Boys returns to Amazon Prime next year.