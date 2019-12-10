The Eagles to play Hotel California in full on upcoming US tour

Eagles, photo by George Holz

The Eagles will perform their classic album, Hotel California, in full for the first time on an upcoming US and UK tour.

When is The Eagles’ “Hotel California Tour”?

The 25-date “Hotel California Tour” runs from February to August 2020 and includes stops in Atlanta, New York City, Dallas, Houston, Denver, St. Paul, Phoenix, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Eagles will also play two shows at London’s Wembley Stadium on August 29th and 30th.



What is The Eagles’ “Hotel California Tour”?

The Eagles’ “Hotel California Tour” will see the seminal classic rockers perform their 1976 album, Hotel California, in full on tour for the very first time. Each concert will feature a full performance of the album with the accompaniment of an orchestra and choir, followed by a second set of greatest hits.

The tour follows a sold-out three-night trial run of dates at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena back in September 2019.

Which Members of the Eagles Will Appear on the “Hotel California Tour”?

The Eagles’ current lineup consists of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit alongside Deacon Frey and Vince Gill.

Ticket Information to The Eagles’ “Hotel California Tour”

Tickets for all Eagles’ 25 date “Hotel California” are now available to purchase here.

Hotel California 2020 Tour Dates

02/07 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

02/08 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

02/11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

02/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/29 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/06 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

03/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

03/17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/26 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

03/27 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

04/03 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

04/04 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

04/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

04/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

04/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

04/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

04/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Forum

04/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

04/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Forum

05/24 – Los Cabos, MX @ Cabo En Vivo

08/29 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/30 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

What is the Setlist for the Eagles’ “Hotel California Tour”?

The Eagles’ Las Vegas run of “Hotel California” performances featured the following setlist.

Set 1 – Hotel California:

Hotel California

New Kid in Town

Life in the Fast Lane

Wasted Time

Wasted Time (Reprise)

Victim of Love

Pretty Maids All in a Row

Try and Love Again

The Last Resort

Set 2 – Greatest Hits:

Seven Bridges Road (Steve Young cover)

Take It Easy

One of These Nights

Take It to the Limit

Tequila Sunrise

Witchy Woman

In the City (Joe Walsh song)

I Can’t Tell You Why

Lyin’ Eyes

Best of My Love

Peaceful Easy Feeling

Love Will Keep Us Alive

Walk Away (James Gang cover)

Those Shoes

Life’s Been Good (Joe Walsh song)

The Boys of Summer (Don Henley song)

Funk #49 (James Gang cover)

Already Gone

Heartache Tonight

Encore:

Rocky Mountain Way (Joe Walsh song)

Desperado

The Long Run

Hotel California (Reprise)